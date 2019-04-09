Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Fatehpur Sikri

Published: Apr 09, 2019, 16:09 IST | IANS

Congress sources said the details of Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow were being worked out

Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Fatehpur Sikri
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign road show in Bijnor on April 9, 2019. Pic/PTI

Agra: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold an 87-km-long roadshow on April 13 through the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency from where Raj Babbar, film actor and state Congress President, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leaders said party President Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally in the constituency on April 15. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address a public rally on April 14 and his Deputy Sachin Pilot on April 16.

Congress sources said the details of Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow were being worked out. Sensing victory, the Congress is focusing on Fatehpur Sikri (Agra rural).

Raj Babbar faces a tough challenge from BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chahar. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has fielded Guddan Pandit, a BSP legislator from Debaai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

priyanka gandhicongresselections 2019

Mumbai woman's solution to plastic bags will stun you!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014

Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014