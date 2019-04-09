Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Fatehpur Sikri

national

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign road show in Bijnor on April 9, 2019. Pic/PTI

Agra: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold an 87-km-long roadshow on April 13 through the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency from where Raj Babbar, film actor and state Congress President, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leaders said party President Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally in the constituency on April 15. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address a public rally on April 14 and his Deputy Sachin Pilot on April 16.

Congress sources said the details of Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow were being worked out. Sensing victory, the Congress is focusing on Fatehpur Sikri (Agra rural).

Raj Babbar faces a tough challenge from BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chahar. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has fielded Guddan Pandit, a BSP legislator from Debaai.

