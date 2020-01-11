Priyanka Gandhi understands pain selectively, says Sambit Patra

New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her multiple visits to Uttar Pradesh to meet those injured in anti-CAA protests, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Friday that she understands pain "selectively".

The national spokesperson of the BJP also sought to know when would Priyanka visit Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where 100 infants died in a hospital in December alone. Claiming that Priyanka has announced that if the Congress comes to power, it will declare all those against whom police have taken action as "martyrs", Patra asked, "The Congress called (then) Army Chief Bipin Rawat a street goon and those involved in arson 'martyrs'. Is this the definition of martyrdom for the Congress?"

Over the death of infants in a Kota hospital, he said, "I give her Kota challenge and ask her when will she go to Kota, where under the nose of the Congress government, so many children died. She herself is a mother, she should realise the pain of other mothers as well."

"It seems she understands the pain selectively as when she visited AIIMS trauma centre she chose to look away from the injured students who differed from her ideology. This reeks of selectivism," Patra alleged at a press conference at the BJP's party office. Priyanka has been visiting and meeting family members of those who have been arrested or have died during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the CAA.

Taking on other Opposition parties as well on the amended citizenship law issue, Patra said a competition is on between them for politics of appeasement and to disturb the atmosphere of the country.

