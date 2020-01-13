Priyanka Gandhi: UP government has lethargic attitude

New Delhi: Five days after the killing of senior healthcare executive Gaurav Chandel in Greater Noida, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its 'lethargic' attitude and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Priyanka Gandhi said the police are still clueless about the perpetrators who committed the crime.

The Congress leader in a series of tweets demanded that the family of a 39 year-old victim should be given "justice as soon as possible". She raised questions on law and order arrangements of the UP government, saying "if criminals are so much active in the areas like Noida, what would be the situation in other areas in UP?"

Gaurav Chandel, who was the regional manager of a private firm, and a resident of Greater Noida West, was murdered on the night of January 7, 2020 after being robbed near his house. It is suspected that the killers were a gang of carjackers who had posed as cops and asked Chandel to stop near Parthala Chowk on Monday (January 6) night when he was on his way home in Gaur City from his office in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar.

