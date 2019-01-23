Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appointed as Congress general secretary

national

She will take charge in the first week of February, a Congress statement said.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.



Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra reacted on it and said, "The responsibility given to Priyanka Ji is very important. This will not only have an effect on eastern Uttar Pradesh but also other regions."

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appointed Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East: The responsibility given to Priyanka ji is very important. This will not only have an effect on eastern Uttar Pradesh but also other regions.

The official handle of Congress on Twitter congratulated her on the same.

Many congratulations to Shri K C Venugopal, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shri @JM_Scindia on their new appointments. We're fired up & ready to go! https://t.co/q7sMB8m6DO

(with inputs from agencies)

Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed AICC general secretary for UP West, a party spokesperson said. The party also replaced Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary Organisation with K C Venugopal. The leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Haryana, the party said.

