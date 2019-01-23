Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appointed as Congress general secretary

Jan 23, 2019, 13:09 IST | mid-day online desk

She will take charge in the first week of February, a Congress statement said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appointed as Congress general secretary

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

She will take charge in the first week of February, a Congress statement said.

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra reacted on it and said, "The responsibility given to Priyanka Ji is very important. This will not only have an effect on eastern Uttar Pradesh but also other regions."

The official handle of Congress on Twitter congratulated her on the same. 

Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed AICC general secretary for UP West, a party spokesperson said. The party also replaced Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary Organisation with K C Venugopal. The leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Haryana, the party said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rahul gandhipriyanka gandhiuttar pradeshcongress

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Rahul Gandhi conducts high level meeting of party general secretaries at Congress headquarters

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK