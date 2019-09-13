Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: BJP government in UP has nothing to do with women security at all

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. Her comments came in the backdrop of sexual harassment charges leveled by a law student of Shahjahanpur against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

Priyanka said in a tweet, "The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh through its deeds has proved that it has to do nothing with the women security. Why the complainant girl has to beg for help for the second time in front of the press? Why is UP police so slow? Because the accused is related to BJP?" tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

An SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in the first week of September to investigate the case. The team is led by an Inspector General-rank officer and assisted by a Superintendent of Police (SP). The Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe adding the SIT will take note of the FIR and the cross-FIR filed in the case, the apex court had said in its directions to UP government.

The law student had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media.

The top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue after a group of lawyers led by advocate Shobha Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take note of the case as they did not want another "Unnao case-like incident to happen".

The woman was produced before the top court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan. The court has also asked the state government to transfer the law student to a different college so that she can continue her education.

