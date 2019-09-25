MENU

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Farmers interest limited to ads under BJP government in UP

Updated: Sep 25, 2019, 13:23 IST | PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scathing criticism came over a media report that a farmer's son committed suicide in Saharanpur over alleged harassment by the electricity department and the police

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh the issue of farmers interest was only limited to advertisements and billboards.

Her scathing criticism came over a media report that a farmer's son committed suicide in Saharanpur over alleged harassment by the electricity department and the police. "The issue of farmers interest under the Uttar Pradesh BJP (government) has been limited only to advertisements and billboards," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The farmers are not getting their dues. They do not get proper electricity supply, but their electricity bills have been hiked. They have been cheated in the name of the loan waiver. And they are also being insulted," the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP alleged.

