Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes Twitter debut

Incidentally, both Amethi and Raebareli are also part of Uttar Pradesh East, the region which Priyanka has been given charge as General Secretary

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: In her first twitter post, a month after she joined the social media platform, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday tweeted for the first time and invoked Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals of non-violence.

"In the simple dignity of Sabarmati, the truth lives on" she wrote in her very first tweet which was liked over 16,000 times and retweeted over 5,000 times.

In a subsequent tweet posted after around five minutes, she shared a photograph of a room in Bapu's Sabarmati Ashram, with the chakra (spinning wheel). She accompanied the picture with a quote from the Mahatma - "I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent. Mahatma Gandhi."

Priyanka Gandhi who joined Twitter on February 11 currently has over two lakh followers on the microblogging site.

The comments on twitter come hours after the first politicalÂ rally on Tuesday of the newly appointedÂ Congress general secretary in which Priyanka told electorates that their votes are a "weapon" which should be used wisely, disregarding useless issues and tall claims made by others.

Priyanka was appointed AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on January 23. During earlier elections, Priyanka had kept herself limited to campaigning for Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies only.

