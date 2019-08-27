Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets late Akhilesh Singh's family in Rae Bareli

national

Priyanka Gandhi visits Rae Bareli

The General Secretary of Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Rae Bareli on Tuesday to meet the family of former Congress legislator Akhilesh Singh who breathed his last on August 20. Priyanka expressed her mother Sonia Gandhi's condolences to his family and spent around half an hour with them.

Akhilesh Singh's daughter Aditi Singh became a Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar seat which was earlier held by her father. Gandhi later left to meet her party workers at Bhuemau Guest House. She would later proceed to Lalganj's Modern Rail Coach factory where the workers are protesting against its privatisation.

Some of the agitating workers had met the Congress leader in the morning when she arrived so that they could inform her of their demands. The Congress leader assured the workers that they would have her full support in preventing the factory's privatisation. The Ministry of Railways has envisaged corporatisation of its seven production units and associated workshops under one entity which is called the Indian Railways Rolling Stock Company.

Gandhi had raised the privatisation issue of public sector units in the Lok Sabha. She accused the government of selling the country's assets to private players at a throwaway price.

