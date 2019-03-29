Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: PM Modi had gone to have biryani in Pakistan

national

Modi had lashed out at the Congress on Thursday stating that while the entire country is talking in one voice, it is Congress which is speaking in a different voice

Priyanka Gandhi

Ayodhya: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it was he who had gone to have 'Biryani' in Pakistan.

Modi had lashed out at the Congress on Thursday stating that while the entire country is talking in one voice, it is Congress which is speaking in a different voice. "After India attacked terrorists in Balakot, Congress leaders made statements which are not in favour of the nation...How can an Indian citizen accept such language which is applauded in Pakistan?" He went on to add, "terrorists are pledging to get rid of the 'Chowkidar' and get these 'mahamilawati' come to power in Delhi."

When asked to comment on the BJP's remark that people of Pakistan will applaud Congress' win in Lok Sabha election, Priyanka said: "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) had gone to have 'Biryani' in Pakistan."

Modi had made a surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015, first trip by an Indian leader to Pakistan since 2004. It was a last minute visit to wish then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and attend his granddaughter's wedding.

Touching upon other issues, Priyanka said that Congress has "never practised the politics of tokenism."

She added, "The Congress had said that it would waive the loan of farmers. Within 10 days after coming in power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, they showed what they say. The BJP, however, had promised a lot of things that have not been implemented."

Priyanka further said that she will contest the Lok Sabha election from "wherever the party decides".

Priyanka on Friday held a roadshow in Ayodhya. However, she refused to say anything on Ram Temple and did not visit the site as the matter is currently sub-judice.

