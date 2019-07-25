Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts video of woman being panned by cop while filing eve-teasing complaint

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the first step towards ensuring justice for women is to listen to them

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video of a woman who was panned by the policeman while she was attempting to file an eve-teasing complaint at a police station.

Vadra said that the first step towards ensuring justice for women is to listen to them.

She posted a video where a woman was narrating that she was eve-teased by a group of men and her brother who protested against those remarks was beaten up. The police official in return asked her about her attire, bangles and locket which she had worn. He also pulled up her family.

Priyanka's tweet read, "A girl who has gone to file a report of eve teasing is being treated in this manner at a police station. On one hand crimes against women are not going down in Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand protectors of law are behaving in this manner."

On the other hand, Priyanka has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged rise in crimes against women and is also demanding action against those breaking the law.

