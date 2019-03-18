Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises to transform politics of Uttar Pradesh

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Uttar Pradesh for the next leg of her UP tour, as part of which she is to sail from Allahabad to Varanasi on river Ganga.

Lucknow: Sounding the poll bugle from the banks of river Ganga, Congress' in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said political stagnancy had left the youths, women, farmers and labourers distressed in Uttar Pradesh and it was her responsibility to change the politics here. Gandhi arrived here for the next leg of her UP tour, as part of which she is to sail from Allahabad to Varanasi on river Ganga.

In an open letter, dated March 17, Gandhi said, "Due to stagnancy in the politics of the state, youngsters, women, farmers and labourers are in worried state. They want to share their pain and agony, but in the noise of political arithmetic, their voice is completely absent from the policies of the state." Gandhi said political transformation in the state was not possible without listening to the voices of the people and sharing their pain.

"Hence, I have come to your doorstep for a sachaa samwaad (genuine conversation). I assure you that based on the conversation with you, we will bring transformation in politics. We will move towards solving your problems," she said in the letter. The party's newly appointed general secretary said she would contact the people using various means of transportation, including waterways, buses, train and padayatra (on foot). "River Ganga is a symbol of truth and equality. It is also a symbol of our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture). It does not differentiate among people. Ganga-ji is the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh and with her support I will reach you," the letter read.

Gandhi will be on a three-day tour beginning March 18, vice-president of UP Congress RP Tripathi said in communique, dated March 15, to district magistrates of Allahabad, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi. Party leaders said Gandhi was likely to use a motorboat (steamer) to cover the distance of around 100 km. She is set to meet family members of martyred CRPF jawan Mahesh Raj Yadav in Allahabad, and on March 20 the ancestral house of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi, the letter said.

