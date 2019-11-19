Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembers grandmother Indira with throwback picture of the two

While sharing a throwback picture, Priyanka Gandhi paid rich tributes to her grandmother and India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Picture/Twitter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday paid rich tributes to her grandmother and India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary with a throwback picture of the two. "In memory of the bravest woman I have known," she posted on her Twitter handle @priyankagandhi. The accompanying black-and-white picture showed her having fun with her grandmother while playing.

She also posted poem 'Invictus' by William Ernest Henley: "In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud..." The tweet garnered 3,000 likes and 376 retweets, with many users paying their tributes to the assassinated leader.

Replying to @priyankagandhi, a user quoted lines from a poem by Rabindranath Tagore: "Where the mind is without fear, and the head is held high..." Another user remarked: "Two of the bravest women in a pic."

One user wrote: "You are lucky nurtured by one of the best leaders of the world Indra (sic). She was real Bharat Mata." A user, however, reminded the Congress General Secretary of the Emergency. He wrote: "Do read about #emergency."

