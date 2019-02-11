Priyanka Gandhi's UP visit triggers poster war between BJP-Congress

national

The BJP poster had a large smiling picture of Priyanka Gandhi with a caption written in Hindi in big bold fonts, roughly translated to 'I am coming here to rob the Uttar Pradesh.'

Workers put up the Congress party posters and flags outside the party office to welcome the newly appointed party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.Photo/PTI

Even before Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could step her foot for the first time in Uttar Pradesh since after being appointed as general secretary of eastern UP, a poster war has started between her supporters and opponents with both going overboard in their portrayal of expressions.

While posters by Congress workers installed in Lucknow portrayed Priyanka as Goddess Durga, the BJP workers took a jibe at her state visit by putting a flex reading that Congress general secretary is here to rob the state.

On the other hand, the Lucknow poster by Congress supporters portrayed Priyanka as Goddess Durga, with a declaration that 'Sister Priyanka Gandhi is a form of Mother Durga'ÂÂÂ, written largely beside the image.

Another poster that is turning heads in the state capital is also posted at different locations of the city by the Indian Youth Congress and had a large image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani hugging each other. This poster outlines the alleged 'Rafale Scam' with large captions of 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' written below the image.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday made her debut on the micro-blogging site Twitter with a verified account. She, however, is yet to post her first tweet.

Priyanka, UP West general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi's are on a visit to Lucknow today.

Ahead of her maiden visit as the General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka had said: "I am coming to Lucknow tomorrow and I wish that together we will begin a new politics and you be a part of it. Youth, women and marginalised, everyone's voices will be heard. Let's establish a new future and politics."

Priyanka and Scindia would stay till February 14, while Rahul is expected to return today.

