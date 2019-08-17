Priyanka lashes out at BJP after rape-accused Sengar features on Independence Day ad

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at the BJP

Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the BJP on Saturday after a picture of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar featured along with Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily.

"CBI submitted the report. Supreme Court has also reprimanded but BJP people still have rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in their hearts. His photo is there with big leaders of BJP. Will they comment?" she tweeted citing a media report related to the advertisement.

The BJP had expelled Sengar earlier this month. He featured on advertisements which were funded by the Panchayat chairman of Ugoo area in Unnao. The advertisements which were meant to wish residents on Independence Day and Rakshabandhan on August 15 also had a picture of Sengar's wife.

Ugoo Panchayat chairman, advocate Anuj Kumar Dikshit who had commissioned the advertisement said that he did not have any links with any political party and also defended his actions. "Kuldeep Singh is MLA of our region and hence his picture is there. I have not mentioned any party in the advertisement. Till the time he is an MLA we will put his pictures", Dikshit asserted.

A Delhi court had framed charges against Sengar last week in the rape case against him. His name has also come out in the case which pertains to the death of the survivor's father. Another case which was registered against the former BJP leader after the victim met with a deadly accident last month.

(with ANI inputs)

