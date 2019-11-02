Priyanshu Painyuli: Became a bigger fan of Thor after meeting him

It has been a good month for Priyanshu Painyuli — after his Netflix film Upstarts dropped online, the actor headed to Thailand for the final schedule of Chris Hemsworth's Dhaka. He is tight-lipped on his role in the extraction drama, directed by Sam Hargrave. "I am part of the primary cast. Let's just say I am not nice to Chris Hemsworth in the film," he teases. Ask him about his first meeting with the Australian actor, and Painyuli says they bumped into each other in the vanity van. "He had walked into the van to get his beard trimmed. We chatted about his experience of shooting in India and he mentioned that he loves the energy of the country. He is down-to-earth and friendly. I became a bigger fan of Thor after meeting him."

Chris Hemsworth. Pic/ AFP

Painyuli acknowledges that finding himself in a Hollywood film so early on is a dream come true. "In Dhaka, I experienced what it is like to shoot a big Hollywood film. Everyone treated each other with utmost respect, irrespective of which department they are from."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates