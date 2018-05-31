Priyanshu Painyuli bonded with Harshvardhan Kapoor over films

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante film in which Harshvardhan plays the protagonist, who along with some of his friends, starts taking action against the corrupt



Actor Priyanshu Painyuli says he bonded with his "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" co-star Harshvardhan Kapoor over movies. "For me, one of the most memorable days would be when after a really long and tiring schedule we managed to get a day off. The night before off Harsh suggested that we should go to his place and watch movies," Priyanshu said in a statement to IANS.



"I still remember we were so tired, but it did not stop us from watching and chatting about movies all night long. We both love cinema," he added. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante film in which Harshvardhan plays the protagonist, who along with some of his friends, starts taking action against the corrupt. The film narrates how that journey transforms him from a common man to a superhero.



Priyanshu, who will be seen as one of his friends, also loves the song "Tafreeh". On working with him, Priyanshu said: "We travelled together, lived together, and also partied together and became real good friends. I guess this translated into the onscreen chemistry".

