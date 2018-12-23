Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha edge out U Mumba 32-31

Dec 23, 2018, 08:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

UP Yoddha still have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs. Sachin Kumar had a brilliant game in defence for Yoddha and earned 6 tackle points while Rishank Devadiga got 7 raid points

Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha edge out U Mumba 32-31

UP Yoddha edged out U Mumba 32-31 in an exciting match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Prashanth Kumar Rai (8 points) with a two-point raid in the last minute clinched the win for UP Yoddha. It was a disappointing night for U Mumba as Siddharth Desai and Rohit Rana both suffered injuries. The loss means that U Mumba won't finish top of the table in Zone A. UP Yoddha still have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs. Sachin Kumar had a brilliant game in defence for Yoddha and earned 6 tackle points while Rishank Devadiga got 7 raid points

U Mumba made a strong start to lead 3-0 after two minutes but Shrikant Jadhav got 2 raid points as UP Yoddha cut the deficit to 3-4. U Mumba then forced two super tackles in the space of three minutes to lead 8-5 in the 8th minute.

PKL

UP Yoddha forced an all out in the 13th minute as they lead 14-8 after 14 minutes. U Mumba came back strongly with Abolfazl Maghsodlou producing a super raid to level the match 14-14 after 17 minutes. UP Yoddha didn't buckle under pressure as Prashanth Kumar Rai made consecutive two-point raids. At the end of the first half, UP Yoddha led 18-15.

UP began the second half strongly with a super tackle in the 21st minute to lead 20-15. But U Mumba inflicted an all out in the 23rd minute to level the match at 20-20. For the next 10 minutes it was an evenly contested fight with both teams picking raid and tackle points.

Rishank Devadiga made a two-point raid in the 32nd minute to give UP Yoddha 29-25 lead. It was a close affair as with less than five minutes to go but Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the 38th minute to level the match at 31-31. Darshian Kadian forced an error out of Yoddha's defence in the 40th minute to tie the match at 32-32. Prashanth Kumar Rai made a brilliant two-point raid in the dying seconds gave Yoddha 34-32 lead.

Fans can catch live action of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 matches when Bengal Warriors will play Dabang Delhi on Sunday i.e. 23rd December 2018, 7:30 pm onwards, on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Suvarna Plus, Star Maa Gold, Star Sports First and Hotstar.

* Prashanth Kumar Rai's last minute raid was the brave moment of the match

* Sachin Kumar's stellar defensive performance highlighted his high fitness levels

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

pro kabaddi leaguemumbaiuttar pradeshsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

From Dhoni's IPL win to Hima Das and Vinesh Phogat's golds: India's top sports moments in 2018

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK