Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba register 41-24 win over UP Yoddhas

other-sports

U Mumba came all gun blazing in the final five minutes as they collected 12 points through some terrific tackles and raids while the visitors could only manage to pick three points as the hosts ran away 41-24

It was a day when host U Mumba's attack and defense cameA all gun blazing to thrash UP Yoddhas 41-24 in an inter-zonal calash of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the NSCI stadium here on Tuesday. U Mumba saw stunning performences from Siddharth Desai, skipper Fazel Atrachalli, Darshan Kadiyan and Surrender Singh.

While Siddharth and Darshan collected seven raid points, Fazel took six tackle points to help their side maintain their first spot in the zone A table. The visitors started with a bonus point by Prashant Rai before Mumbai's star raider Siddharth also replied back with aA bonus point to make the score 1-1.

Sachin Kumar's successful raid and Darshan failed attempt helped UP take a 3-1 lead by the third minute. Siddharth made continous attack and collected couple of points on as many occassions to make 3-4 before his team tackled Prashant to tie the contest again at 4-4.

The hosts finally took a one pojnt lead in the game as their defenders tackled Shrikant Jadhav but the visitors also fought back to tie the score 6-6. Sachin collected two points in a single raid for UP, while Darshan unsuccessful raid took UP to nine points, a two point lead over their opponents.

Two back to back super tackle by the visitors saw UP taking the issue 13-9 in their favour. However, the hosts rode on some successful raid and tackle points to make it 12-14 and inflicted an All-Out in the final moments of first-half to take a 15-14 lead.

U Mumba continued to dominate the second-half as the visiting side's raiders continous failure made the contest 19-15 in the host's favour. U Mumba then saw some fine efforts by their raiders and defenders as the scoreline read 21-15. The home side inflicted anaother All-Out to reach 25 points, while the visitors were still at 15 points by the 30th minute.

Shrikanth came to rescue UP by collecting three raid points in back to back attempts but the score still read 25-18 in Mumbai favour. Darshan bagged two points for his side as Mumbai moved to 29 points in the 35th minute.

U Mumba came all gun blazing in the final five minutes as they collected 12 points through some terrific tackles and raids while the visitors could only manage to pick three points as the hosts ran away 41-24.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

p>This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever