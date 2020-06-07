Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at the Golden Temple

Sikh devotees arrive to pay respect on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star near the Sri Akal Takhat Sahib complex building of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Pic/PTI

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by Sikh hardliners in the Golden Temple complex on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Saturday. Around 100 activists led by Imaan Singh Mann, son of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, raised the slogans at the Akal Takht—the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

'Parallel Jathedar' of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand, who entered the premises with the Mann-led group, addressed the gathering. Members of Sikh hardliner outfit Damdami Taksal along with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials honoured the families of those who were killed during Operation Blue Star, which was carried out in 1984 to flush out heavily-armed terrorists holed up in the Golden Temple.

The main programme to honour such families was organised by the Akal Takht. Addressing the gathering, Giani Harpreet Singh said the Sikh community will always remember the unhealed wounds of Operation Blue Star. Due to entry restrictions in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, not more than 1,000 people gathered at the shrine on Saturday morning.

