Probe against hospital's chief matron over assistant's death in Pune
The chief matron Rajashri Korke caused mental, physical, financial and social harassment to the federation's members
The Maharashtra government has suspended the chief matron of Pune's Sassoon General Hospital and launched an inquiry against her in connection with the death of an assistant matron there, a senior health official said. Anita Rathod, the assistant matron, died in April this year following which the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation alleged that the state-run hospital's chief matron Rajashri Korke caused mental, physical, financial and social harassment to the federation's members. They also alleged that Korke was responsible for the death of Rathod.
A senior health official on Saturday said Rathod also had some underlying health condition. However, following a complaint by the nurses federation, the state government suspended Korke on Friday and launched a departmental inquiry against her in connection with Rathod's death, the official said.
The Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation in a statement welcomed the decision of the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to launch an inquiry into the matter.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe