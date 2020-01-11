Probe against two Nashik cops for giving court false reports against five in dowry harassment case

The Bombay High Court was informed on Thursday that an enquiry has been initiated against two Nashik police personnel for filing a false report regarding issuance of warrants against five people accused in a dowry harassment case.

The Nashik police commissioner informed Justice K R Shriram about the probe and disciplinary action initiated against assistant sub-inspector Sanjay Dhanwate and constable R U Nikam as they were found negligent in their duty.

The court had, in November 2019, directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the issue after it came to light that the two policemen submitted a false report to HC in August last year.

In the report, the two policemen had contended they could not issue warrants to the five accused as no building could be found at the address mentioned. In November, another police team too submitted a report stating they had visited the address but found the house locked, and hence could not submit the warrants.

The warrants against the five persons were issued by HC seeking their presence in an appeal filed by Maharashtra government challenging a lower court order acquitting them in a dowry harassment case.

In November 2019, Justice Shriram said in his order, "There is certainly something seriously wrong with the police in as much as either they do not want to work or something more has taken place. I have to note that because of this conduct of the police, the matters remain pending."

"I hope the direction of this court will be taken in the right spirit. If police officers disregard the court or take court's orders for granted, god save this country," the court had said then.

The high court on Thursday said the inquiry report shall be submitted before it within four weeks.

The bench, however, disposed of the government's appeal against the acquittal of the five accused after it was informed that the complainant (wife) and the accused persons, including her husband, had settled the dispute amicably.

