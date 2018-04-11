Mumbai: Probe initiated after navy chopper makes emergency landing at Santacruz airport

The investigation and defect rectification of the Indian Navy Seaking 42B helicopter, which made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Santa Cruz airport, has been initiated



Representational picture

The Indian Navy is probing the emergency landing of their Seeking 42B helicopter after it made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Santacruz airport.

All crew members onboard landed safely after the pilot followed the laid down procedure following the engine overheating. Earlier, the helicopter made an emergency landing at about 2050 hrs in view of an emergency indication on its engine.

In an earlier incident, A woman pilot was injured after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crash landed near Nandgaon in Raigad district on Saturday. The Chetak helicopter frame number CG 803, belonging to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), whilst on routine patrol off the coast south of Mumbai, crash landed six nautical miles North of Murud near Alibaug at 2.48 pm.

(with inputs from ANI)

