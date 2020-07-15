Probe ordered into 'Promoted COVID-19' remark on mark sheets

A day after the state government's strong stand that there will be no final year examinations to ensure students' safety amid the pandemic, a tweet by former education minister Ashish Shelar, about an agriculture college in Amravati going to stamp a 'promoted COVID-19' remark on mark sheets, has sparked off another controversy. Agricultural Minister Dadaji Bhuse has initiated a probe saying there is no such decision by the government to mention this on marksheets.

'Unfair to students'

Shelar has referred to a local news report from Amravati, which said that the Shivaji College of Horticulture has decided to use the remark on marksheets following an order of agriculture universities headed by the agriculture minister. "It is clear from this that there will be such remarks on marksheets from agricultural universities. It is really wrong and unfair to students. We had been giving suggestions to avoid such damage to students," tweeted Shelar along with a copy of the news report from Amravati.

Soon after, Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse tweeted to clarify that there is no such order by the government. "Serious cognisance has been taken of the complaint where COVID-19 is to be mentioned on marksheets. In this case, the Maharashtra Council for Agricultural Education and Research has been directed to investigate and take action against those who ordered to mention this remark, in the absence of any such government order regarding it," he tweeted.

'Exams, a political issue'

There is not going to be any such remark for students passing from courses falling under the Higher and Technical Education Ministry of the state, as minister Uday Samant has clarified earlier. But it has led to major worries among students. Siddharth Ingle from the Maharashtra Students' Union said, "This is complete absence of uniformity in different departments of the government. Every student is not aware that agriculture colleges are not under the higher education ministry, and if a report like this goes viral, it is bound to create confusion. More so, this clearly appears to be a propaganda of the 'COVID-19 batch' concept introduced by BJP since there is confusion over exams. Sadly, exams in Maharashtra have become a political issue, and students' concerns and welfare have taken a backseat."

Tweet talk

Ashish Shelar@ShelarAshish

'It is clear from this that there will be such remarks on marksheets from agricultural universities. It is really wrong and unfair to students. We had been giving suggestions to avoid such damage to students'

Dadaji BHuse@dadajibhuse

'Serious cognisance has been taken of the complaint where COVID-19 is to be mentioned on marksheets. In this case, the Maharashtra Council for Agricultural Education and Research has been directed to investigate and take action against those who ordered to mention this remark, in the absence of any such government order regarding it'

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news