Probe panel informed about a Jr BCCI employee getting frequent promotions

Nov 13, 2018, 10:45 IST | Subodh Mayure

"I also informed them that the same employee enjoyed a match during India's England tour with all the facilities despite that person's ineligibility," Mishra told mid-day

Probe panel informed about a Jr BCCI employee getting frequent promotions
Rahul Johri

Atleast six people yesterday deposed before the independent three-member probe committee that is investigating alleged sexual harassment allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, BCCI's acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, Cricket Association of Bihar's secretary Aditya Verma, ex-Media committee chairman of the BCCI-affiliated Bihar Cricket Association Sanjeev Mishra and the Committee of Administrators met the probe panel members.

Mishra asked the probe committee to enquire about a BCCI employee getting preferential treatment from Johri. "I pointed out that a junior BCCI employee received frequent promotions, which violated the organisation's rules and regulations. "I also informed them that the same employee enjoyed a match during India's England tour with all the facilities despite that person's ineligibility," Mishra told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

board of control for cricket in indiacricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

When Anjali Tendulkar sacrificed her career for Sachin Tendulkar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK