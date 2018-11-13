Probe panel informed about a Jr BCCI employee getting frequent promotions

cricket

Atleast six people yesterday deposed before the independent three-member probe committee that is investigating alleged sexual harassment allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, BCCI's acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, Cricket Association of Bihar's secretary Aditya Verma, ex-Media committee chairman of the BCCI-affiliated Bihar Cricket Association Sanjeev Mishra and the Committee of Administrators met the probe panel members.

Mishra asked the probe committee to enquire about a BCCI employee getting preferential treatment from Johri. "I pointed out that a junior BCCI employee received frequent promotions, which violated the organisation's rules and regulations. "I also informed them that the same employee enjoyed a match during India's England tour with all the facilities despite that person's ineligibility," Mishra told mid-day.

