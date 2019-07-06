Problem-riddled Mumbai monorail now desperately needs spare parts

national

No bidder for tender twice before, MMDRA hoping it will get third time lucky

Services on the Jacob Circle-Wadala-Chembur monorail are on with six rakes

It looks like problems and technical glitches plaguing the city's monorail services may not be resolved anytime soon. Despite inviting tenders twice for the procurement of spare parts, not a single bidder has applied. Now, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited tenders for the third time for the supply of spare parts.

Speaking to mid-day, MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar said, "We have invited tenders for the supply of spare parts to ensure smooth operations of monorail services on phase one and two, and this time, we are confident that we will receive a good response from bidders."

Currently, MMRDA has a total of 10 rakes for monorail, and one of them was damaged in the fire in November 2017. Three others are not being operated due to issues related to maintenance. Services on the Jacob Circle-Wadala-Chembur monorail are on with the help of the remaining six trains.

According to sources, these six rakes will need spare parts for smooth operations. It is also said that once the spare parts are procured, more trains might be brought into operation, which will not only reduce the time between two rides, but also help generate more revenue. Currently, the frequency between two trains is 20-25 minutes and because of this few passengers are using the services.

In March 2019, MMRDA had procured spare parts worth R3 crore from Malaysia thanks to the efforts of RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. A total of two containers that had carried 112 types of spare parts weighing 40 tonnes had been brought in then.

