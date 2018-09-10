Problems because of rising fuel prices momentary, caused by global factors: BJP

national

The Modi government has worked a lot to bring down inflation and has achieved success as well, Prasad said, adding that inflation was 10.4 per cent between 2009-14 of UPA rule and is now 4.7 per cent

Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP on Monday said the problem being faced by the people because of rising fuel prices were momentary and caused by global factors.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the Congress and its allies, alleging that they resorted to violence during the Bharat Bandh due to lack of support from the masses. He told the media here that the hike in oil prices was caused by limited supply. "We are standing with the people in their concern, but this is a problem whose solution is not in our hands," he said.

The Modi government has worked a lot to bring down inflation and has achieved success as well, Prasad said, adding that inflation was 10.4 per cent between 2009-14 of UPA rule and is now 4.7 per cent.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever