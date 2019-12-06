Proceed with impeachment against Trump: Pelosi to House Judiciary Committee

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Washington: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas.

She said she was authorising the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility”. “The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said.

At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats and political rival Joe Biden as Trump was withholding aid to the country. “Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said in her solemn announcement.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”

Trump is alleged to have abused the power of his office by putting personal political gain over national security interests, engaging in bribery by withholding $400 million in military aid Congress had approved for Ukraine; and then obstructing Congress by stonewalling the investigation.

Trump says 'will win'

A defiant President Trump predicted Thursday he “will win,” after the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives gave the greenlight for impeachment. “The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!” Trump tweeted.

