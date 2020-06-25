Producer Anand Pandit plans to offer a slate of five films to cinema owners for free

Three days after mid-day reported that several single screens, hit hard by the lockdown, may have to down the shutters by the year-end, producer Anand Pandit is planning to offer a slate of five films to cinema owners free of cost. These movies will, in turn, be screened to the public without any charge. The producer believes that the move will increase footfalls, thus enabling theatres to stay afloat.

"As we slowly come out of this lockdown, I hope to see movie halls running once again. What would be better than giving our audiences some free entertainment while practising social distancing? My idea is that a cine-goer will only have to spend on snacks," says the producer, who has initiated talks with several exhibitors. "We know how their business has been impacted. This might be a good way to get the audience to return to theatres."



Anand Pandit

Pandit has two productions on the anvil — the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre, and Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull. He is unwilling to reveal the films that will be part of the deal until it is signed and sealed.

The move naturally entails having to forgo his earnings from the projects. But Pandit sees it as a win-win situation. "This offering is not to make money. It's my way of supporting exhibitors and theatre owners. My co-producers are more than willing to [let go of their earnings]. It will benefit all of us in the long run."

