Producer Anand Pandit: Real-life stories have worked well for me

Anand Pandit believes that audiences connect more with real-life stories, and has brought us films like Satyameva Jayate, a biopic on PM Narendra Modi, Batla House and his next film titled Section 375.

He says, "Real life stories have always worked well for me. They innately contain the power to connect with the viewers because the journeys of the characters are real, emotional, and zestful. Although it has been my endeavour to make content across genres, real stories have always been a win and I have gathered that audiences like to relate to the storyline."

Anand Pandit has led for some legendary films under his banner Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Great Grand Masti, Sarkar, Satyameva Jayate, Missing, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Total Dhamaal, the Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar, PM Narendra Modi Khandaani Shafakhana and Batla House have created quite a stir among the audience and provided quality entertainment to Indians across the world.

