Producer Guneet Monga: Shooting on phone puts subjects at ease

Tech giant Apple hosted its annual keynote — where the company introduces its latest technological innovations to the world — on September 10 at the Apple Park. Days after attending the event, producer Guneet Monga — among India's finest exports in cinema — gushes, " Technology unites us across the globe and it was so fulfilling to visit the Apple Park. I was the only one from India and it was a cherished experience to represent my country."

The event saw the launch of iPhone 11 Pro Max, a phone that records simultaneously through three lenses. Monga says the latest offering is so technologically sound that filmmakers can shoot their movies on the device, much like director Sean Baker who famously shot Tangerine ( 2015) on a phone. " It is [ designed] for professional filmmakers and you can edit on the device itself," she says, adding that the device can be a big step in documentary filmmaking.

"I just made a short film on the phone. We shot the film in Amritsar and could get into bylanes and small markets as we were shooting on a phone. Since it doesn't involve shooting with large equipment, it puts the subject at ease, especially in documentary footage. " Having attended the recent Apple keynote, producer Guneet Monga on how new technology will aid in filming docus ' Shooting on phone puts subjects at ease.'

