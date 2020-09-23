Producer Hitesh Patel: My passion for photography drives me towards filmmaking

Photographers and filmmakers have a lot in common. They capture images in the hopes of telling a story, inspiring an emotion, or to document a place in time. One such eminent photographer Hitesh Patel is all set to try his hands at film production.

Hitesh, under his own production house, 'Kalpana rolling pictures productions', has produced his first ever Marathi Film titled – Neighbour, this project is a Vinay Gholap directorial. Hitesh serendipitously picked up photography. He narrates his first experience with camera, "My parents had gifted me a camera on my birthday. Prior to this, I had no experience with the camera, that was my first time using the device, but was just happy clicking and using this medium to express myself."

Explaining how he got involved in film making, Hitesh shares, "I have always been an ardent traveller and I would click images throughout my trips and since fell in love with photography. During my higher studies in Pune I started taking lessons in photography too. It was inevitable that my artistic and professional sides would mix into one. That's the story of me venturing into filmmaking."

He feels, "Photography and filmmaking have to be in sync with each other whether you are clicking photos or making films. Both tell stories. I guess by turning into a filmmaker I have only changed the medium to express."

Before producing this Marathi film 'Neighbours', Hitesh has made three short films. Interestingly, Vinay Gholap (writer-director of the film) and Hitesh met while Hitesh was shooting one of his short films.

Though Patel is from Gujarati background, he has opted to produce his first film in Marathi.

Hitesh intends to stand for meaningful content and good cinema. He has been connected to Marathi for many years.

"I have studied in Pune and have spent a lot of time in Mumbai. I know lot of Maharashtrian families. I am well-versed with Marathi. So I did not have second thought while producing a Marathi film. With my production house Kalpana rolling pictures productions I am going to back good and meaningful cinemas like 'Neighbours', that can been enjoyed by both the youth as well as the family audiences." concludes this young promising filmmaker.

We wish this ambitious, aspiring filmmaker makes a mark with this very first venture.

