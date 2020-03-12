Producer Manju Bharti and actor Mukesh J Bharti's Holi bash at Bappi Lahiri's house

Producer Manju Bharti and actor Mukesh J Bharti hosted a Holi celebration at veteran musician Bappi Lahiri's house. Present at the bash were actors Jeetendra, Jaya Prada and lyricist Sameer Anjaan among others. Manju Bharti expressed happiness in celebrating the happy occasion with such legends. It was a dual celebration for Mukesh J Bharti, as his upcoming movie "Pyar Mein Thoda Twist" is ready for release while his next project "Ishq Nachaunda Hai" to be directed by Partho Ghosh is ready to go on floors soon.

