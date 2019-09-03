Producer Mou Mritunjoy Das finally gets a Ganpati to her Mumbai home!

television

Producer Mou Mritunjoy Das will be finally getting a Ganpati to her house in Mumbai

Mou Mritunjoy Das

Producer Mou Mritunjoy Das is especially excited this year for Ganpati. She will be finally getting a Ganpati to her house in Mumbai, and she is excited! "This is my 9th year of getting Bappa home. The past 8 years, I have been celebrating Ganpati at my hometown, Ranchi. I always wished to celebrate Ganpati in Mumbai and finally, it has come true. My mom is also here with me during the celebrations," says Mou, the woman behind the new production house Kite Runner Pictures. She's coming up with a web film which will go on the floor soon.

Ganpati has changed many things in her life, says the producer. "Ganpati is known as Vighnaharta and true as its name, it has always removed obstacles in my life. At times, I have gone through tough phases but Bappa has always helped me come out of it and be at peace. He is known to be a god of wisdom, so every year whenever Bappa is home, I pray for wisdom and knowledge. This year Ganpati is more special for me as I have started my new venture Kite Runner Pictures, my projects are progressing in a good way and with Bappa's blessings, I pray they triumph," she says.

She adds, "Ganpati is a festival which is celebrated with utmost dedication and joy throughout the country. The way it is celebrated in Mumbai is humongous. The ambience of the whole city changed during the 10 days of Ganpati. It is indescribable. The themes and decorations of pandals done here are incredible. The whole city and the enthusiasm of Mumbaikars during the Ganpati festival is heavenly."

