Producer Parass Saluja shares his plan of action post lockdown for his upcoming fantasy film

Some days can be tough but moving on is a good virtue. Producer Parass Saluja had announced his upcoming children centric film starring Uri fame Riva Arora sometime before the lockdown was announced. Tentatively titled 'Little Princess and The Magic of Matunga', the film is fantasy fiction. But the dates of schedule had to be pushed pertaining to safety and security.

Now that the government has approved the commencement of shooting with primitive rules and safety measures. The producer spoke about certain aspects of filming, manpower and more.

Speaking about his plans on shooting, Parass says, "We are planning to start our shooting from July. There is some pre-production work left that we will start from the given date by the state government."

Saluja has a cost-saving idea in place, he elaborates, "As of now we’re more focused towards the safety of health of all the crew members including actors and other associated departments. We’ll be surely taking all the precautions and safety measurements given in the guidelines by the government and keeping the minimum crew and double shifts will surely help us cut down the cost and complete the project in the decided time."

Since a lot of immigrant daily workers have shifted, talking about the issue of manpower, the producer added, "Our executive producers and production managers are in regular touch with the crew and those who had to go back, we’ll make sure we bring them back to work safely and get them at work."

"Challenges will be higher as per the expectations because the majority of people will not be going to the cinemas keeping the risk in mind but we have alternatives and we’ve decided to make make the projects for ott platforms likes Netflix amazon prime hotstar keeping the safety of our viewers in mind so that we can entertain them at home," he concludes.

Well, that's a good entrepreneurial move from Parass' end. Looking forward to this child fiction film. We wish him good luck and success.

