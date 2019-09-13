Producer Raymond Scott Jr is coming up with a Bollywood film based on Social Cause

A social entrepreneur, business investor, a diehard lover of pace engines and above all a family man, these describe Raymond Scott Jr who is now planning big for the Indian cinema. Raymond, a giant in the e-commerce business, has thoroughly analyzed the Indian business market and he wants to give his analysis a shape of a movie. Obviously, he would debut as a producer but surely the concept of the film will be owned by him.

Raymond Scott is in talks with top shot directors in Bollywood and narrated his unique idea of making a film on the Indian market.

When asked about the thought process behind, he said, "Well, the e-commerce market in India is growing at an unequalled pace but there are still several misconceptions about it in the Indian consumers. Films play an excellent role in influencing the audiences and also help in learning. My film will help the Indian consumers to know more about the e-commerce business and how they can rely on it now."

Sources close to Raymond have informed that he has few set of actors in his mind who he wants to play lead in his debut film. On asked about the same, he said, "Well, this is true but yes it would also depend on the other persons associated with the film as they are professionals and they know better who will best suit for this concept. It would be too early to tell but you will come to know for sure."

When asked to tell something more about the film, he said, "The film will be about a common man who is in a financial crunch but has a unique talent of handicraft. He could make but don't know where to sell it. He, then, has been guided by one of his friends about the e-commerce business. The film is about his struggles and journey after then. The film will also help people knowing about the e-commerce business across the globe."

Raymond also has a great influence on social media. He has thousands of followers on Instagram where he loves to interact with the people. He is a keen sports car lover and you can guess it easily by going through his Instagram profile. He can be seen with beautiful sports engines in every next photo.

