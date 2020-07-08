Producer Vijay Babu on Sufiyam Sujatayam: Don't consider it a compromised release

Vijay Babu's Sufiyum Sujatayum, featuring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and debutant Dev Mohan, marked the first Malayalam movie to enjoy a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Though it was originally slated for a theatrical release, the producer is glad that the film dropped online, thereby reaching out to a wider audience.

"I don't [consider] it a compromised release at all. Amid the pandemic, Malayalis across the country can watch it in one go. What more could I have asked for? Regional cinema is finally getting its due through OTT. A middle-class homemaker in Mumbai or Kolkata is being exposed to the flavour and culture of regional cinema," marvels Babu, whose romantic drama about a Sufi and a speech-impaired dancer has opened to a positive response.

The producer shares a personal experience to highlight how the streaming giants have changed the country's entertainment consumption pattern. "Recently, I saw my mother watching a Korean movie. The audience is now consuming regional and international movies, which would have gone unnoticed otherwise. OTT has raised the bar for content creators like us."

Meanwhile, Babu's 2017 blockbuster, Angamaly Diaries, which was recently remade in Telugu, is set to be adapted in Hindi by Abundantia Entertainment. "When the project was ready to go on floors, the lockdown was announced. I am sure it will roll once the restrictions are lifted," he adds.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news