Production still on Abhay Deol's mind

bollywood

If Abhay Deol comes across a subject that excites him, he will be ready to go behind the camera.

Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol is not averse to turning producer again. He had released his debut production, One By Two, in 2014, in which he had also acted. "It was the first film worldwide to premiere internationally on Facebook," he claims. That the film did not do well is not a deterrent. If he comes across a subject that excites him, he will be ready to go behind the camera.

He comes from a family of filmmakers. Uncle Dharmendra and cousin Sunny Deol are actor-producers. "So filmmaking is an inherent part of me. I have always had empathy for filmmakers. There is no point in stalling proceedings and throwing tantrums like most so-called stars do. Production is a tough job, it's difficult," says Deol who was last seen in the Netflix film, Chopsticks.

Deol is best remembered for films like Manorama Six Feet Under (2007) and Dev De (2009).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates