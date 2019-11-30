Prof Nabhit Kapur receives the coveted Karmaveer Puraskar 2019

Prof Nabhit Kapur has been a relentless crusader of mental health and well-being across continents. During the last 3 years of his work, he has globally made a name in the area of psychological health and mental well-being not only in India but also overseas which has catered to thousands of people, especially the youth, to train in psychological first aid.

The award has been instituted by the International Confederation of NGOs (iCONGO) along with the United Nations (UN).

As a mental health advocate, he took a pioneering initiative in 2016 to initiate the PeacfulMind foundation which works under the vision to make “Psychology a household term”. Today, Prof Kapur is counted among the most respected and credible psychologist globally

Speaking to our reporters he mentioned, "A real alpha is one who does whatever it takes to make a difference even if it means standing alone". He expressed his happiness and gratitude to the Rex forum for selecting him for this prestigious award.

The award includes Karamveer Chakra and the REX Karmaveer Global Fellowship (RKGF).

REX is regarded as an egalitarian, inclusive and one of its kind fellowships, where people are chosen based on their integrity and capability to create a positive attitudinal transformation in the society as champions of change. REX Karmaveer Global Fellowship is the only Fellowship in the world that is led by fellows themselves, towards helping and enabling life-changing innovators, champions of change and people striving to fulfill their passions and dreams, to network and collaborate with like-minded, ethical and socially conscious/responsible global citizens.

