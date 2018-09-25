Search

Prof Shalini Bharat appointed as new director of TISS

Sep 25, 2018, 09:10 IST | A Correspondent

Shalini Bharat has previously worked as deputy director (academics) at TISS. Prior to this she was dean of the School of Health Systems Studies and the National Coordinator of Global Fund Project - Saksham

Prof Shalini Bharat

Tata Institute of Social Sciences finally gets a new director after the retirement of Prof Parsuraman in February 2018. Prof Shalini Bharat has been appointed as director of the premier social institute. Prof Bharat will be taking charge immediately.

She has previously worked as deputy director (academics) at TISS. Prior to this she was dean of the School of Health Systems Studies and the National Coordinator of Global Fund Project - Saksham.

A PhD holder and gold medallist in MA from Allahabad University, Prof. Bharat joined TISS in September 1984. She has been member of the Mission Steering Group of National Rural Health Mission and on the Governing Board of National Health Systems Resource Centre, Ministry of Health.

