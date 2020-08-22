Search

Professor's note to students on online classes will melt your heart!

Updated: Aug 22, 2020, 08:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

While concluding his note, Jayadev said that the faculty missed them and also asked his students to "keep at it"

Bengaluru professor Arjun Jayadev, who teaches economics at Azim Premji University. Pic/Twitter @arjun_jayadev
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, students and educational institutes have taken the digital route with classes being held online. But even holding classes online comes with its own set of challenges. And this was proved by a Bangaluru professor, who wrote a letter to his students talking about the challenges of learning online and even extended a 'Thank you note' for the students, who make it successful.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru-based professor Arjun Jayadev of Azim Premji University said, "I'm writing to note to students who may be reading that we know and recognise your efforts, which are often really heroic." Jaadev cited the example of one of his students who braved a thunderstorm to get an Internet signal in order to attend the online classes.

In a Twitter thread, Jayadev said that the student's story came during "a very interesting discussion with SAS faculty on online teaching." During the discussion, it was learned that a faculty member who would call students directly when they were having trouble connecting online, heard thunder and rain in the background. Later, it became apparent that the student who lived in rural Karnataka was sitting outdoors with an umbrella and braving heavy rain in order to get a signal.

"Turns out the student, who lived in rural Karnataka was outdoors, under an umbrella, in the only location outside that could receive a reasonable signal," Professor Jayadev said, adding that it wasn't an isolated incident. He further said that they know and recognise the efforts the students have been making in order to attend online classes.

While concluding his note, Jayadev said that the faculty missed them and also asked his students to "keep at it". "We will do all we can to make this online trimester work for us all. We want to know and want to help you learn. We miss you and look forward to see you in person when we can," Jayadev stated.

Since being shared, the post has collected hundreds of likes and comments with many thanking the professor for highlighting the issue of the challenges of online learning.

