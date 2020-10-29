Progress over Perfection - Echha Joshi's journey towards a healthier lifestyle

In this fast-paced world, we have become impatient and chaotic, looking for quick and easy fixes to solve our problems. Living a healthier lifestyle may be the urge but to follow through the changes is what we usually find hard. Echha Joshi, a woman, mother, clinical nutritionist, and health coach has been through similar rigors of life.

Getting married at 21 and becoming a mother at 22, all while working to build a better future for her family had stressed Echha out, mentally, and physically. In the coming years, she went through health ailments such as obesity, back pain, and sciatica to mention a few. She tried everything, looked for answers on the internet, consulted with various dieticians, and followed every trending diet-plan available in the market at the end of which she was left exhausted, frustrated and in worst physical condition.

In Echha’s words, “Lives have become very disorderly, wherein you’re always in a rush. You rush into work every morning, you rush through the time you spend with your family and the worst of all, you rush through the process of self-healing. If the diet-culture has taught us anything, it is that food is our enemy. Engaging in dieting behavior we often become familiar with terms such as Restriction, Starvation. Controlling. All these rules, calculations, food logging ruins is your relationship with food. It ruins your relationship with your body. What became clearer to me eventually is that it’s not about eating less or eating perfectly, it’s more about eating intuitively. Over time, with the right knowledge, you develop healthy eating habits, ditch the toxins, and begin your journey towards a disease-free life.

A profound realization like that often gets to you and it got to Echha Joshi, so much so, that she took to studying clinical nutrition academically. No longer was she at the mercy of broken knowledge available around her. “Food is the source of life”, she says and that is why she chose to devote her life in studying everything there is to know about the healing power of food.

During her research, she found that diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and even cancer often find their roots in living habits of people. What is more surprising is that management of lifestyle driven diseases and even reversal is possible through alternative medicine such as food and lifestyle alteration. In her practice of 10 odd years, Echha Joshi has changed the lives of many and has equipped people with the right knowledge on health and nutrition. She believes that food will build a foundation so strong that living a disease-free life will no longer be the dream but an obvious reality.

Health is the grandest of treasures, and at Echha Joshi's, they embody this principle. They attempt to bring about a positive change in the lifestyle of millions. Echha Joshi is determined to be a part of that growth. Through her platform, she wishes to grant women with an insight into her journey, and tell them how if she could do it, anyone could. With that thought, she has created a wave that will immensely help women to cope up with their life and health. Isn’t it comforting to know that you’re only one decision away from becoming the most beautiful version of yourself.

