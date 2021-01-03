Tahir Bhasin: Progression has come hard earned

The months between March and September felt never-ending," says Tahir Raj Bhasin as we catch-up for a chat. For the last few weeks, the actor has been shooting Looop Lapeta at Madh Island, post which the crew will move to Goa later this month. He says he utilised the lockdown time for self-reflection. "I took the time to pause and appreciate how far life has come. To merely step out of those Zoom windows and be on a set full of human contact is invigorating."

The year 2019 saw Bhasin shine in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, a film that created wonders at the box office and earned rave reviews. He would've kicked off 2020 with Kabir Khan's 83 if the pandemic had not played spoilsport. However, he now owns the leading man's space in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer—Looop Lapeta—a remake of German hit film Run Lola Run. "I started 2020 brimming with hope. The silver lining is that March feels pushed to October. As an actor, I play every part with a single-minded focus. My design to work doesn't change when I am playing a hero [or otherwise]. For me, when Derek [character he played in Chhichhore] walked in, he was the leader of the pack. Outside of the craft, as trajectory, I see this as the progression that's come hard earned. I feel stimulated and consciously abstain from doing similar parts. Producers are noticing that [my character in ] Manto is nothing like Chhichhore, which is starkly different from Mardaani."

Tahir Raj Bhasin

Consciously aware of the responsibility that lies on him and working in that direction every day, Bhasin says the opportunity feels like a dream come true. "Taapsee and I are working on creating chemistry. The film is a remake of a German cult movie, so we need to take extra efforts to make the film palatable to the Indian audience who may or may not have seen it. I had seen the film when I was in college and never in my wildest dreams had I imagined that I will play a lead in its remake."

Coming up next, Bhasin has a Mahesh Bhatt series that marks the veteran director's digital debut. "The studio is looking [to release the series] by the first quarter of 2021."

