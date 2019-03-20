Prohibitory orders in Mumbai till March 22 for Holi

Published: Mar 20, 2019, 13:18 IST | PTI

The order stated that such acts could create communal tension and breach of public peace. It asked people to desist from preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards etc which may offend dignity, decency or morality.

Mumbai police on Tuesday issued prohibitory orders for Holi and forbade people from throwing colour-filled balloons at passersby and indulging in obscenity and public nuisance, an official said. Holi will be celebrated on March 21 and the orders will be in place till midnight of March 22, he said.

