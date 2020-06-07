Search

Prominent television personalities wish Ekta Kapoor on her birthday in their own unique style!

Published: Jun 07, 2020, 17:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Right from Karan Singh Grover to Shabir Ahluwalia, some of the most prominent television actors have wished Ekta Kapoor on her birthday and the video on Instagram is nothing less than crazy!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Balaji Telefilms
Ekta Kapoor is one of the most prominent producers in the industry, ruling all three formats of content. Over the years, the Content Czarina has produced numerous shows and worked with a lot of artists in the TV and OTT industry.

Today on the occasion of Ekta's birthday, several actors who have worked with Ekta in the past, took to social media to wish producer.

Balaji Telefilms shared the compiled video on their social media handle with the caption, "To the powerhouse of entertainment, the one who has embraced million families with her love, the one and only @ektarkapoor a very Happy Birthday. Here's a little something special from your friends who've now become a family." (sic) Have a look at the video right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

To the powerhouse of entertainment, the one who has embraced million families with her love, the one and only @ektarkapoor a very Happy Birthday. Here's a little something special from your friends who've now become a family. . @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @Chloejferns @divyankatripathidahiya @karan9198 @i.m.abhishekk @aditi_bhatia4 @vajanianeri @kunaljaisingh @dheerajdhoopar @sarya12 @nzoomfakih @itisriti @shabirahluwalia @kaul_me @mugdha.chaphekar @kanchikaul @paramsingh_official @ridhimapandit @niasharma90 @vijayendrakumeria @imrashamidesai @itsmekratika @sharadmalhotra009 @divyaagarwal_official @varunsood12 @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @aamnasharifofficial @realhinakhan @iamksgofficial @kkundrra @gurpreetbedi_22 @iyogitabihani @sargun_kaur.luthra @abrarqazi47 @pearlvpuri @tanujvirwani @surbhijyoti @manitjoura @therealkushaltandon @arjunbijlani @rithvik_d #BalajiTelefilms

A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (@balajitelefilmslimited) onJun 6, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

Some of the actors who wished Ekta include Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Dhreeraj Dhopar, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthan, Varun Sood, Aneri Vajani, Rithvik Dhajani, Aamna Sharif, Hina Khan, and others.

From Bollywood, Karan Johar posted a long message for Kapoor and shared a picture that he calls his favourite. Take a look:

