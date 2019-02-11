Promise Day 2019: Twitterati jokes, makes memes on the occasion

Published: Feb 11, 2019, 18:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Promise Day is the fifth day of the week after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Teddy Day and is followed by Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine's Day.

Promise Day 2019: Twitterati jokes, makes memes on the occasion
Representational image

The world is celebrating Valentine's Week and while many are busy in pampering their loved ones, there are many who are making memes and joking on the occasion. The #PromiseDay is being used for posting lovey-dovey messages as well as posting hilarious memes.

People have joked around heartbreaks to PUBG to false promises and have definitely given a new meaning to promise day. Some even joked around a popular dialogue from Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. 

