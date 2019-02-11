Promise Day 2019: Twitterati jokes, makes memes on the occasion
Promise Day is the fifth day of the week after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Teddy Day and is followed by Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine's Day.
The world is celebrating Valentine's Week and while many are busy in pampering their loved ones, there are many who are making memes and joking on the occasion. The #PromiseDay is being used for posting lovey-dovey messages as well as posting hilarious memes.
People have joked around heartbreaks to PUBG to false promises and have definitely given a new meaning to promise day. Some even joked around a popular dialogue from Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy.
Happy #PromiseDay— Kumar Vyom (@11_Vyom) February 11, 2019
BTW I don't make Promises these days coz: pic.twitter.com/KYwdcfd2Jx
These dialogue have separate fan base.#PromiseDay pic.twitter.com/3FjLAs27vA— SherLockðµð»âï¸ (@Dheetactive) February 11, 2019
#MCICHE— Altamash Saif Rza (@saifrza1994) February 10, 2019
I promise myself that i will never stop eating chicken #PromiseDay ðð#Valentines2019 pic.twitter.com/UzCoFSCG9G
'Whenever u get Knocked Out, i ll be there to Revive u' - Every PUBG Players promise to his/her Teammates... ð#PromiseDay â¤#PUBG_Love ð— Moin Tak (@Tak_Moin) February 11, 2019
#PromiseDay— A V T A ð¥ R (@Avtaar1007) February 11, 2019
She: I can't live without u, u are love of my life. I love u to the moon and back
.
Me: pic.twitter.com/zOq1DERyMa
When its #PromiseDay and you ask him to promise you that he will never leave you and he says *Haan Alisha I promise* but your name is Akansha pic.twitter.com/J4VthEy41Z— Sarcastic.memezz (@SMemezz) February 10, 2019
He : hey sorry I forgot booking tonight's dinner date reservation in your favorite restaurant ð— Deadpool_SA (@DeadpoolSA) February 11, 2019
She : ðu forgot what .....#heshestory#PromiseDay pic.twitter.com/n17AUBBxfP
