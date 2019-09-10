Prompt action by Palghar crime branch saves man from getting murdered

A 60-year-old man was saved from being killed by the local crime branch in Palghar district and five accused including a 24-year-old relative of the victim has been arrested in connection with the crime. One of the accused was a relative of the victim who allegedly paid Rs 2 lakh to professional killers to kill the victim, apparently over business rivalry. However, before the accused could succeed in killing the victim, the assassination plot was leaked and the local crime branch officers learnt about it. Following which an investigation was initiated and one of the conspirators involved in the murder conspiracy was detained. He confessed to the crime and also revealed the names of the other accused involved in the crime. The senior inspector then registered a case against the accused and caught all the people involved from Nalasopara.

The accused were caught has been identified as Mithilesh Gupta alias Mounty (24), Parvez Ansari (27), Ajay Vidlan (28), Rizwan Khan (22), Firoz Ansari(29), Mangalu Gupta. According to the police sources, the case was registered in Nalasopara police station on September 7 after the local crime branch nabbed accused identified as Ajay Vidlan based on a tip-off that Mithilesh Gupta alias Mounty had given the contract to kill his uncle Roshanlal Gupta (60). During inquiry Vidlan revealed the names of his other three associates - Firoz, Rizwan and Parvez who were then nabbed on the same day by the crime branch officials.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Mounty who is into the business of supplying refined oil, ghee and starch to bakeries and other shops saw his uncle, Roshanlal Gupta as a competitor as he was too in the same business. Mounty was suffering a huge loss in his business and sought a priest for help who informed him that his uncle had done black magic on him. Mounty then decided to take revenge and kill his uncle.

Following which he contacted Ajay, Parvez and Firoz and promised them Rs 2 lakh with Rs 10,000 in advance for the murder of his uncle. Firoz and Parvez then contacted Mangalu Gupta and asked him to look for a professional killer to execute the plan, said an official from local crime branch. All the accused were booked and arrested under section 109, 115 and 120b of IPC and were produced before the court where they were remanded with police custody till September 13 said senior inspector Vasant Labde from Nalasopara police station.

