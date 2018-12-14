Proper implementation of HIMS needed

opinion

The civic body has a welcome New Year's gift for Mumbaikars. The civic-run Nair Hospital is to start long-pending Health Information Management System (HIMS) by December 31.

Patients will get unique health cards, with a specific number that will help doctors/ hospitals get information about them. They will get the patient's personal details, health history and real-time health records including medical records of examinations. A report in this paper cited how long queues for patients at this facility will be a thing of the past with this card. In fact, this is a pilot project, to be replicated by other centres if this is a success.

We hope all the spade work and research has been done with reference to this card scheme. We have often seen grandiose plans and good intentions go down the drain because there was no homework been done prior to launching a scheme or an amenity.

There must be careful monitoring during this time before these cards become reality. The hospital may have to upgrade certain technology, employ more people or educate personnel on how to execute this project. A proper, organised network and chain of command must be in place for flawless rolling out of a much needed initiative.

Every effort has to be made to lessen friction between patients and doctors at these hospitals. Because of the high number of footfalls, professionals are stretched thin and we have seen so many altercations between doctors and patients' relatives, who seem to be frustrated by a lack of communication and endless waiting. Both sides have a point and there can be no excuse for the violence that has broken out in these hospitals. Schemes that mitigate the frustration, streamline the system and help both patients and personnel are frankly, just what the doctor ordered.

