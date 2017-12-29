Property dealer shot dead, another injured in Delhi

Nitin died on the spot, while Himanshu was admitted to a hospital

A 33-year-old property dealer was gunned down and another severely injured by their two friends following a money-related brawl in the national capital, police said on Friday. The police said the incident was reported on Thursday night at around 10.30 p.m., when the victims -- identified as Nitin, 33, who was killed, and Himanshu, 33, as the injured -- were partying with their friends Virender and Sandeep at the house of their common friend Kuldeep.

Representational picture

"During investigation, we found that all the persons were known to one another and were into property dealing. They are residents of different places of Kanjhawala (west Delhi)," Deputy Commissioner of Police M.N. Tiwari said.

"Followeing a money dispute over a property, accused Virender and Sandeep fired shots at Himanshu and Nitin and fled the spot," Tiwari said. "Kuldeep informed the police. Nitin died on the spot, while Himanshu was admitted to a hospital," Tiwari said.

