Prost, Mumbai

A city brewery is making the most of Oktoberfest, pairing German delicacies with handcrafted beers

Celebrate Oktoberfest at a festival that is tailor-made for gourmands and craft beer lovers at a Powai brewery. Bestowed upon the world by Germans, the undisputed pioneers of lager, Oktoberfest is a two-centuries-old folk festival during which uncountable gallons of beer is consumed. Over time this became a part of popular culture with countries across the world emulating the Munich-based celebrations, and Mumbai is not be left out.



Curry wurst at Crafters Tap House

The Craftober Fest will feature limited edition beers including the toasty and aromatic craftober fest lager and the creamy rauch over and above the usual hefeweizen and dark lager. But what fun is beer without food, right? Keeping this in mind there is a curated menu to complement your ales. On offer are German delicacies like currywurst, chicken schnitzel, pan-seared fish, and ham and cheese toastie, so head out, drink up and make merry.



Pan seared fish

On October 5 to 14, 12 pm to 1.30 am

At Crafters Tap House, Haiko Mall, Hiranandani Gardens.

