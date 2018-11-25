Protection of children on Pope's agenda

international

Pope Francis on Friday revealed the organising team for a special meeting on the protection of children to be held in February, in response to the paedophilia scandals that have rocked the Catholic Church worldwide.

His hand-picked team are all close associates: the archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna, Father Hans Zollner, US cardinal Blase Cupich and Indian cardinal Oswald Gracias.

"The February meeting is unprecedented, and one that shows Pope Francis has made the protection of minors a fundamental priority for the Church," said Vatican spokesman Greg Burke. "This is about keeping children safe from harm worldwide," he added.

